1,183 Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Genesco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Genesco Price Performance

GCO opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $548.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.