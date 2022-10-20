1,183 Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Genesco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Genesco Price Performance
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Stories
