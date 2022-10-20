13,300 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $90,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 398.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $242,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $271,000.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $42.53 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.21.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

