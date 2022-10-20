136,109 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 136,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 679,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

