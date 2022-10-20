1,362 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $506,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,469,468.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,338. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.