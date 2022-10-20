1,382 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $166,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth $213,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.11 million, a PE ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Further Reading

