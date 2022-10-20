1,441 Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCSI opened at 50.84 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of 37.75 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is 50.36.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The firm had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

