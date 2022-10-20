1,603 Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hawkins by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $872.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.93 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

