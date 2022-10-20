1,729 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $566.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 15.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.