1,729 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.2 %
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 15.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
