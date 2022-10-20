1,729 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viad by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,460,000 after purchasing an additional 324,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,587,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 83.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 898,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 408,966 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 22.8% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 151,137 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $727.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.76. Viad had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

