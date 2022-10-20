18,932 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Pure Storage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -457.59, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.