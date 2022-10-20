18,932 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 31.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 40.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -457.59, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

