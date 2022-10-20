1,920 Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $289,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 245.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 230.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $587.99 million, a P/E ratio of 633.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

