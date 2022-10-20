2,191 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Vanguard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Vanguard by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 78,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

