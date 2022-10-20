2,191 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 916.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

American Vanguard stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

