22,474 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

