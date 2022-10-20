2,500 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $223.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.02 and its 200 day moving average is $204.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

