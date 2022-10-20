2,547 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $811.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.43. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

