28,726 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $84,012.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at $16,780,212.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,660. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.