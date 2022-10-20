2,873 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 129.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 215,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

