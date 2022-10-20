30,712 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 54,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.69 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $433.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

