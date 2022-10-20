31,083 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.05 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

