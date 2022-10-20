3,124 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 3.8 %

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The company had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

