36,554 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,496,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 259,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,539 shares of company stock valued at $853,589. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

