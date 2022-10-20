36,554 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Stock Down 6.1 %

FSLY stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $960.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,539 shares of company stock valued at $853,589. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.



