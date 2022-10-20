3,705 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

KREF stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 430.34, a current ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

