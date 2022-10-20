3,800 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Denbury by 18.6% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 710,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 553.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 43.0% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 746,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,631,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Denbury Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DEN opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.89. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. Denbury’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.