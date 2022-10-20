38,843 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $237,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $258.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

