4,000 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKS. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 58,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JKS stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.74. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

