4,000 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 72,452 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $3,380,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 478.2% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 281,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

