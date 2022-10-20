4,385 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Price Performance

TWI stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $836.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

Insider Activity at Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.30 million. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

