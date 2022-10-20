4,488 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Price Performance

HA stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $728.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.08 million. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

