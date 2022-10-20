490 Shares in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 139.2% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $32,745,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 65.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRMT shares. Stephens downgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $389.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($1.11). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $344.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart Profile

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

