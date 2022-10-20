49,203 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,390 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

