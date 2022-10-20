556,434 Shares in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 556,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bakkt by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bakkt by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 915,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,883 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bakkt by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bakkt by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Bakkt stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

