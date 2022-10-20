7,800 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.