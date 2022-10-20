9,456 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $879.75 million, a PE ratio of -33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.12. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

