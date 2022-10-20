9,456 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $94,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

AXL stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.75 million, a P/E ratio of -33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

