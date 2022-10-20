Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,911,072 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.80.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

