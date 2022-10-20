Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $171.25 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.