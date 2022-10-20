Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 12,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,727,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $526.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.73%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,101.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,101.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $62,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $183,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.