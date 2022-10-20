Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.48 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average is $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.62.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

