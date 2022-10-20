Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2022 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Algonquin Power & Utilities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,864,000 after acquiring an additional 629,817 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after buying an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,687,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,700 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

