Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,418 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

