Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 87,164 shares.The stock last traded at $847.89 and had previously closed at $847.78.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $841.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $838.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,590,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,659,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 300,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after buying an additional 65,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 551.6% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 232,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,875,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

