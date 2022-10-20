Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 31,886 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,609,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,466 shares during the period. Quaker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,554,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 113,772 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SATS opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

