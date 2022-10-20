Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 15,661 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $69,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 16.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $797.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.30 to $6.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

