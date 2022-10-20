Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 3,900 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 85,874 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $752,000.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

