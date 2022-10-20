Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 90,955 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

