Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 171,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

NYSE ECAT opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.