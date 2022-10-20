Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

